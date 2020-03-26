Tractor Foods Offering Free Meals To First Responders & Healthcare Workers

Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods is recognizing the front line workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For a limited-time, the Tractor location on Ash and Broadway is offering free lunch/dinner to all first responders and healthcare workers.

Eligible individuals can choose anything on the menu (up to $15 in value). They just have to bring along their ID or badge to claim it.

The complimentary meal is courtesy of the Michelle Porter Personal Real Estate Corporation.

“We are humbled and honored that Michelle of Porter Real Estate has chosen to partner with Tractor and donate funds to supple meals to first responders and healthcare professionals. It is individuals like Michelle who are digging deep to support local businesses like ours and celebrate our local heroes,” said Meghan Clarke, co-owner of Tractor.

“Our heart goes out to all frontline workers, nothing matters more than their safety. We are extremely humbled by the work they do everyday.”

Where: Stop by Tractor Everyday Healthy Foods’ Ash & Broadway location (601 W Broadway) between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

