Get These Cherry Blossom Inspired Desserts Delivered To Your Door

Soirette has a beautiful cherry blossom themed selection of desserts to celebrate the arrival of spring.

The best part is it’s available for delivery or curbside pick-up.

Dig into the Cherry Blossom Box, which contains cherry blossom macarons, matcha hojicha cookies and a cherry blossom matcha mousse cake (gluten-free with a pickled cherry blossom gelee layer).

It’s available for a limited-time only and costs $25 for the set.

Soirette also has a variety of special Easter treats, including cookies topped off with Mini Eggs.

Cherry Blossom Box at Soirette

When: Available now for a limited-time only

Where: Pick-up at 1433 West Pender Street or delivery in the Vancouver area

Cost: $25

