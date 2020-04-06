Get These Cherry Blossom Inspired Desserts Delivered To Your Door

Soirette has a beautiful cherry blossom themed selection of desserts to celebrate the arrival of spring.
The best part is it’s available for delivery or curbside pick-up.
Dig into the Cherry Blossom Box, which contains cherry blossom macarons, matcha hojicha cookies and a cherry blossom matcha mousse cake (gluten-free with a pickled cherry blossom gelee layer).
It’s available for a limited-time only and costs $25 for the set.
Soirette also has a variety of special Easter treats, including cookies topped off with Mini Eggs.
We want to help you Bring Spring In🌿🌸!! A petite Cherry Blossom Box, curated just for you and your fam to enjoy at home. 💞 In this box you will find ~ 🌸Cherry Blossom Macarons 🌿Matcha Hojicha Cookies 🌸Cherry Blossom Matcha Mousse Cake (Gluten Free, with a pickled Cherry Blossom Gelee Layer!!) . 🛵Delivery 🛍Curbside Pickup . This Limited Edition Cherry Blossom Box will be available for $25 from tomorrow!! Delivering Spring straight to your door, so you can stay home and still enjoy these beautiful blooms!💗
Cherry Blossom Box at Soirette
When: Available now for a limited-time only
Where: Pick-up at 1433 West Pender Street or delivery in the Vancouver area
Cost: $25
