These Artisanal Rainbow Chocolate Bunnies Will Brighten Up Your Easter

It’s almost Easter and we’re all in need of a special treat to brighten our spirits for the holiday.

Luckily for us, Vancouver’s Beta5 Chocolates has been busy whipping up an incredible line-up of Easter-inspired treats that are available for delivery.

Their chocolate bunnies in particular just may be their most Instagram-worthy creation yet. Each one has its own unique colour scheme and touch.

But if you want to get your hands on one of these ($12), act quick! They have been hopping off the shelves pretty fast and selling out.

Beta5 Chocolates is working hard to keep creating more to meet the high demand. We can’t blame customers—these are adorable and the perfect way to bring a little colour to your Easter weekend.

They also have rainbow eggs, peanut butter bars and bunny lollipops.

Beta5 Chocolates

Where: They offer delivery right to your home

