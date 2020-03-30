You Can Now Get Girl Guide Cookies Delivered Across Metro Vancouver

The cookies you know and love are back and available for delivery.

Like many local businesses and non-profit organizations, Girl Guides of Canada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Given social and physical distancing rules—Guides are no longer able to sell the cookies themselves.

The selling of cookies is the main source of funding for Girl Guides and helps to support its various programs.

Companies like London Drugs and Canadian Tire have stepped up to sell the boxes in select stores and now some restaurants are getting in on it.

Those looking to get their hands on a box of the signature Girl Guide cookies can now pick them up or order them for delivery.

Girl Guide cookies available for pick-up & delivery

Starting now, JOEY Restaurants and LOCAL Public Eatery are offering the cookies at all of their locations across the province. All proceeds with benefit Girl Guides of B.C.

“When we heard that Girl Guides of B.C. were stuck with trying to find new, creative ways to sell 800,000 boxes of cookies, we immediately thought that we could help,” said Britt Innes, VP Marketing of the JOEY Restaurant Group.

“In these unprecedented times, there’s a growing need for all of us to come together and support each other and the communities that we operate within. This is just a little way that we can help.”

To add Girl Guide cookies to an order, customers can call their nearest JOEY or LOCAL location to order curbside pick-up. Or if they want to stay in—they can add the cookies to their delivery order on DoorDash.

