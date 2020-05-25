Okanagan Wineries Get Green Light To Reopen For Summer Taste Testing

Although many big events are off the table this summer, it turns out you’ll still be able to enjoy wine tastings in the Okanagan.

As businesses begin to reopen, Okanagan wineries now have the green light to offer taste testings this year.

“We’re really looking forward to opening; we’ve missed the customer contact,” said Debra Hardman, co-owner of Deep Roots Winery, to Global News.

Many events will not happen in their usual form this summer, like the PNE, as B.C. is upholding its rule against events with 50 people or more.

Other businesses have been allowed to open, like restaurants and retail spots, but they may be adding a COVID-19 surcharge to offset the cost of new rules in place.

Luckily, wineries haven’t been doing as poorly over the last two months, as off-premise wine sales were up 32% from March 1st to April 11th.

So, will you be heading to Okanagan wineries this summer?

