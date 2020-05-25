Some Businesses May Charge Customers a “COVID-19 Surcharge” On Bills

As Canadians begin to go out for a meal, you may see an extra COVID-19 surcharge added to your bill.

Many businesses are adapting this additional fee as a way to offset the costs of new rules in place, amid the pandemic.

As businesses reopen, they must ensure physical distancing between customers, which means less people in at one time. Employers must also have additional sanitization products on hand and employ staff for longer hours to disinfect everything.

And so, while employers are still getting over the hurdle of lost sales over the last two months, they have additional costs on top of that.

“They’re not doing this because they want to; they’re doing this because they absolutely have to,” said the Canadian Federation of Independent Business’s Jonathan Alward to CBC News.

As the largest drop on record, Canadian businesses saw a 10% plunge in retail sales in March, statistics show.

So, do you think businesses should add a COVID-19 surcharge?

