Vancouver Is Reopening Parking Lots at Parks & Beaches Across The City

As quarantine restrictions are lifting across B.C., Vancouver parking lots at beaches and parks are reopening.

The Vancouver Park Board said in a statement that it’s reopening 7,000 stalls, starting from Friday to Sunday.

Many parking lots have been off limits for the last two months, as Vancouver businesses began to close amid the pandemic.

Outside of the roadways at Queen Elizabeth Park, the city hasn’t specified exactly which lots will reopen.

The park board meant to open stalls up again earlier this month, but extended its closure, as staff noticed “larger than normal crowds” at popular locations.

That being said, lots around Stanley Park and English Bay will remain closed for the time being due to the continued vehicle closures in the park and along Beach Ave. A small number of lots will remain temporarily closed at certain community centres and park sites for operational reasons.

The park board is also asking the public to comply with parking signs, which will remain in effect throughout the city. People must also continue to social distance when in public parks and beaches.

