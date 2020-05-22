Brunch Vancouver Is The City’s Newest Destination For Breakfast Eats

The city’s newest breakfast destination has officially opened its doors. Say hello to Brunch Vancouver.

Nestled in the heart of the downtown core, this joint is offering all day breakfast, brunch and lunch favourites.

Get your fix of eggs with their custom omelettes, classic benedict, breakfast sandwich or a chorizo hash with scrambled eggs.

For sweets, they are serving French toast, mixed berry crepes, chocolate hazelnut crepes, banana walnut toast and apple pecan cakes.

They also have a selection of Mexican eats, including quesadillas, chilaquiles, molletes and enchiladas.

You can order for pick up or delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

Brunch Vancouver

When: Open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 1147 Granville Street, Vancouver

