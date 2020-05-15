This Coquitlam Shop Delivers Waffles With All Your Favourite Flavours

Food
Craving waffles? You’re in luck. One Coquitlam shop is whipping up some flavourful waffles and they’re available for pick up or delivery.
Wonderffle has a wide variety of delicious liege waffle offerings up for grabs, including:
- Oreo
- Matcha
- Hazelnut
- Regular
- Peach with mango syrup
- Cinnamon (exactly like a churro!)
- Strawberry
- Sprinkles
- S’mores
- Banana Nutella
The best part is a half dozen of these delectable treats are available for just $12. You can place your order by phone (778) 899-4719 or via a DM on Instagram.
Wonderffle
When: Available now for pick up and delivery only
Where: Pick up at 102-100 Schoolhouse Street, Coquitlam
Cost: Six waffles for $12
For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
