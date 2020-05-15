This Coquitlam Shop Delivers Waffles With All Your Favourite Flavours

Craving waffles? You’re in luck. One Coquitlam shop is whipping up some flavourful waffles and they’re available for pick up or delivery.

Wonderffle has a wide variety of delicious liege waffle offerings up for grabs, including:

Oreo

Matcha

Hazelnut

Regular

Peach with mango syrup

Cinnamon (exactly like a churro!)

Strawberry

Sprinkles

S’mores

Banana Nutella

The best part is a half dozen of these delectable treats are available for just $12. You can place your order by phone (778) 899-4719 or via a DM on Instagram.

Wonderffle

When: Available now for pick up and delivery only

Where: Pick up at 102-100 Schoolhouse Street, Coquitlam

Cost: Six waffles for $12

