This Coquitlam Shop Delivers Waffles With All Your Favourite Flavours

Meagan Gill | May 15, 2020
Food
Wonderffle
Photo: @bitesofvancouver/Instagram

Craving waffles? You’re in luck. One Coquitlam shop is whipping up some flavourful waffles and they’re available for pick up or delivery.

You Might Also Like:

Wonderffle has a wide variety of delicious liege waffle offerings up for grabs, including:

  • Oreo
  • Matcha
  • Hazelnut
  • Regular
  • Peach with mango syrup
  • Cinnamon (exactly like a churro!)
  • Strawberry
  • Sprinkles
  • S’mores
  • Banana Nutella

The best part is a half dozen of these delectable treats are available for just $12. You can place your order by phone (778) 899-4719 or via a DM on Instagram.

Wonderffle

Photo: Wonderffle

Wonderffle

When: Available now for pick up and delivery only

Where: Pick up at 102-100 Schoolhouse Street, Coquitlam

Cost: Six waffles for $12

For more eats in and around Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content