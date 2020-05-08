Relive Your Childhood With Sailor Moon Melonpan, Available For Delivery

Calling all Sailor Moon fanatics! Baker and Table Cafe is whipping up an adorable and “purrfect” treat based on the animated series.

Feast your eyes on Artemis, in melonpan form.

The popular cafe has recreated the beloved fictional cat and incorporated it into their menu. And it’s (almost) too cute to eat.

Artemis played the important role of Minako’s guardian cat, as well as her trusty advisor.

Like most of their buns, it’s filled with mochi and Belgium chocolate. The Sailor Moon inspired melon pan also has a blueberry cheesecake filling.

You can get one of these delivered right to your door through Uber Eats or DoorDash (delivery is free within the Vancouver area).

Artemis Melonpan at Baker and Table Cafe

When: Available now!

Where: Order for delivery in the Vancouver area on Uber Eats or DoorDash

Cost: $5.45 each

