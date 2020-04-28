This Vancouver Bubble Tea Shop Just Unveiled A Dalgona Coffee Series

Dalgona coffee has been the hot trend lately, especially when in self-isolation. But now, The Alley is whipping up its own take on the viral sensation.

The popular bubble tea spot just launched a Dalgona Coffee Series and it’s worth checking out.

Dalgona Coffee Series at The Alley

Milk Tea with Dalgona Coffee

Matcha with Dalgona Coffee

Deerioca with Dalgona Coffee



It’s a must try for coffee lovers who can’t seem to get enough caffeine in their lives.

You can get your choice of beverage to go (985 Hornby Street) or get it delivered, if you’re in the Vancouver area. But act quick, these treats will be available for a limited-time only.

Dalgona coffee is made up of instant coffee, hot water and sugar. It’s whipped to perfection until it reaches a caramel hue that you then pour on top of a glass of milk (cold or hot).

If you haven’t tried it—you’re missing out.

