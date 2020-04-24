This Vancouver Hot Spot Has Unveiled A Dalgona Milkshake For Pick-Up

Probably the best thing to come out of time in quarantine (along with entertaining TikTok videos) is the popularity of Dalgona coffee.

Well luckily for us, Fable Diner is taking it one step further with Dalgona milkshakes, complete with a sponge candy garnish.

It’ll taste exactly like the original coffee version, but in milkshake form. Which is everything you probably never even knew you needed.

The viral drink has been creating quite the buzz on social media over the past several weeks. It’s made up of instant coffee, hot water and sugar which you then whip to perfection and pour over a glass of hot or cold milk.

The whipped coffee beverage is a must-try and we know its milkshake counterpart is going to become a hit in itself.

Choose from mocha or caramel-vanilla. To place an order for pick-up, call Fable Diner at 604-563-3463 or email them at takeout@fablediner.com.

When: Available now!

Where: For pick up at 151 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $10

