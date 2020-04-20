Get Bak’d With 5 Oz Cookies Available For Delivery In The Tricities

Food
They call these cookies “thiccc” for good reason. Bak’d just launched in Port Moody and they’re available for delivery in the Tricities region.
We can never have enough cookie joints in town and that’s why we’re so excited about this newest venture.
One thing is for sure— these 5 oz gourmet cookies are definitely not your average cookie. They’re filled with chocolate chunks and Oreo bits to create the perfect sweet snack.
Bak’d is offering free delivery to nearby areas as part of their soft launch
Bak’d Cookies
Where: Port Moody, free delivery to Tricities
