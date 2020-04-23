Tim Hortons Is Introducing New Froot Loops Donuts And Timbits

Tim Hortons is combining breakfast and dessert into one, next month, with its new cereal donuts.

The fast food joint is introducing its latest Dream Donut – which combines Froot Loops with the doughy dessert.

They’re also introducing the treat in bite-sizes with the Froot Loop Timbit.

Canadians won’t be able to grab one just yet, but you’ll see it being offered at all locations May 6, 2020.

This treat is a plain donut with strawberry fondant and a Froot Loop crumble on top. Whereas for the timbits, it’s a citrus cake with the strawberry fondant and Froot Loops as well.

You’ll be able to find this item at the Drive-thru as well as through Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes.

The chain also recently announced all staff must wear facemasks and have their temperatures checked before starting their shift.

