Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream Is A Thing & You Can Get It In Vancouver

Calling all popcorn and ice cream lovers! Railtown Cafe has just the thing for you.

The popular eatery is whipping up a treat that is the best of both worlds.

Feast your eyes on their Caramel Corn ice cream. It’s a delicious blend of caramel popcorn and ice cream that will blow your mind.

Get a 500 ml pint to go (available for pick up or delivery) for $10. They also have a variety of other flavours, including:

Vanilla

Cold Press Coffee

Passion Fruit Sorbet

Chocolate Brownie

Strawberry Sorbet

Pistachio

Lemon Creme Fraiche

Burnt Honey Almond

Peach Sweet Tea

Caramel Corn Ice Cream at Railtown Cafe

When: Available now!

Where: Pick up at one of their two open locations (397 Railway Street and 429 Granville Street) or get delivery through DoorDash

Cost: $10 a pint

