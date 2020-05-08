Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream Is A Thing & You Can Get It In Vancouver

Meagan Gill | May 8, 2020
Food
Railtown Cafe
Photo: @sopheats/Instagram

Calling all popcorn and ice cream lovers! Railtown Cafe has just the thing for you.

The popular eatery is whipping up a treat that is the best of both worlds.

Feast your eyes on their Caramel Corn ice cream. It’s a delicious blend of caramel popcorn and ice cream that will blow your mind.

Get a 500 ml pint to go (available for pick up or delivery) for $10. They also have a variety of other flavours, including:

  • Vanilla
  • Cold Press Coffee
  • Passion Fruit Sorbet
  • Chocolate Brownie
  • Strawberry Sorbet
  • Pistachio
  • Lemon Creme Fraiche
  • Burnt Honey Almond
  • Peach Sweet Tea
Railtown Cafe

Photo: @sopheats/Instagram

Caramel Corn Ice Cream at Railtown Cafe

When: Available now!

Where: Pick up at one of their two open locations (397 Railway Street and 429 Granville Street) or get delivery through DoorDash

Cost: $10 a pint

