Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream Is A Thing & You Can Get It In Vancouver

Calling all popcorn and ice cream lovers! Railtown Cafe has just the thing for you.
The popular eatery is whipping up a treat that is the best of both worlds.
Feast your eyes on their Caramel Corn ice cream. It’s a delicious blend of caramel popcorn and ice cream that will blow your mind.
Get a 500 ml pint to go (available for pick up or delivery) for $10. They also have a variety of other flavours, including:
- Vanilla
- Cold Press Coffee
- Passion Fruit Sorbet
- Chocolate Brownie
- Strawberry Sorbet
- Pistachio
- Lemon Creme Fraiche
- Burnt Honey Almond
- Peach Sweet Tea
Caramel Corn Ice Cream at Railtown Cafe
When: Available now!
Where: Pick up at one of their two open locations (397 Railway Street and 429 Granville Street) or get delivery through DoorDash
Cost: $10 a pint
For more sweet treats across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.
