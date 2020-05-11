Vancouver Won’t Reopen Beach Parking Lots Due To Lack Of Physical Distancing

It was a gorgeous weekend in Vancouver, and temperature records were shattered across the province. As a result, Vancouverites couldn’t help themselves from flocking to local beaches and the Park Board took notice.

On Monday, Park Board officials made the decision to keep parking lots at beaches and parks closed in the coming days due to the decrease in public compliance with physical distancing.

Officials originally closed lots on March 23 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to prevent large groups of people from gathering at destination parks and beaches, such as Kits Beach, Jericho Beach, and English Bay, among others.

Staff had tentatively planned to reopen the lots this week to coincide with the opening of B.C.’s provincial parks.

“This weekend our staff observed larger than normal groups of people at destination beaches, as well as a notable reduction in physical distancing,” said Shauna Wilton, Deputy General Manager of the Vancouver Park Board.

“While we echo Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice to get outside, we need to ensure the public is able to do so safely and we want to remind people to access their neighbourhood spaces and refrain from driving to destination locations.”

According to the Park Board, rangers have been monitoring physical distancing in parks and beaches and have issued more than 11,079 warnings to groups who are not complying with the Provincial Health Officer’s two-metre guidelines. This weekend alone, more than 1,880 warnings were issued by Rangers.

The Park Board is also appealing to the public to observe and comply with parking signs, which remain in effect throughout the city.

For more local stories, head to our News section.