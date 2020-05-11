Vancouver Didn’t Appear To Be Good at Social Distancing This Past Weekend (PHOTOS)

As Vancouver saw temperatures in the 20’s this past weekend, it seems people abandoned social distancing altogether, as parks and beaches were busy.

B.C. announced plans to ease quarantine restrictions last week, which includes allowing groups of six people to gather.

So the new rules combined with warm weather and the fact that it was Mother’s Day made it all too tempting for Vancouverites to enjoy the weekend thoroughly.

People then took to social media to show that for many, social distancing rules went out the window.

However, city bylaw officers said crowds were under control and most people were cooperating.

“I’m seeing lots of that Twitter shaming photography,” said Vancouver park board chair Camil Dumont to News 1130. “Sometimes it looks really shocking and sometimes it is. Other times it’s kind of the perspective; the way the camera is positioned and the way it’s taken. It looks super crowded, but actually it’s not as bad as it seems.”

So, while B.C. residents can go out and enjoy the sun, try finding less crowded spots to explore and remember to keep on social distancing.

