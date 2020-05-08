B.C. Gyms and Fitness Centres May Not Reopen For Another Couple Months

Although many B.C. businesses will open their doors again soon, it may be awhile before you can set foot inside the gym again.

While some centres plan on keeping online workouts, others are looking at hosting smaller classes, with physical distancing in mind.

But when it comes to actual gyms, both health officials and fitness centre owners say it isn’t yet time to open gym doors again.

“I don’t see gyms [opening] in the first or second phase,” said health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “We will be looking at probably the third phase if things continue to go as well as they have been in terms of numbers of cases.”

One of Canada’s largest gym chains, GoodLife Fitness, said in a release they’ll open on a “province-by-province” basis.

“While we hope to have our clubs open as soon as possible, we recognize the importance of reopening responsibly,” reads the statement. “We are excited for the time that we can welcome everyone back to our Clubs once it is safe and appropriate for us to do so.”

Once they do reopen, the company will look at limiting capacity, while blocking some equipment for physical distancing. Vancouver’s CrossFit 604 told CBC they, too, will focus on physical distancing.

But even when gyms do get back to normal, online classes may stick.

“We found that there’s actually a great need for online digital workouts,” said Tight Club Athletics owner Keighty Gallagher to CBC. “I definitely think that live streaming is going to be here to stay.”

