TransLink Rescinds Mass Layoffs And Cutbacks on Services

After months of uncertainty, TransLink has rescinded its layoff notice, as well as plans to cut back services.

The company had originally announced it would lay off nearly 1,500 employees as well as cut 47 routes by May 18th.

RELATED: B.C. Won’t Host Concerts or Conventions Until Vaccine Is Developed

But as the province begins to ease quarantine restrictions, TransLink will ensure its services continue – with the help of the province.

“This is another important step forward for re-starting British Columbia and Metro Vancouver’s economy,” TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a release.

The transit company had announced a loss of $75 million a month, after a severe cut in ridership.

It also put a hold on payments for the bus, as people began boarding from the backdoors, to help protect its drivers.

But the company recently announced it would reinstate bus fare payment, starting June 1st.

“The transit service provided by TransLink is essential to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in our region. We will be ready to provide safe, reliable transit service as people return to work,” said Desmond.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.