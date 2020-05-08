B.C. Won’t Host Concerts or Conventions Until Vaccine Is Developed

Although restrictions in B.C. may be lifting, concerts and conventions are still off limits until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, premier John Horgan announced plans to lift restrictions, starting mid-May. But the ban on more than 50 people gathering is still in effect.

And that rule will be in place until there’s either a vaccination, “community immunity” or a successful treatment.

“Until these things happen, B.C. won’t be hosting rock concerts or conventions,” said Horgan.

It also means reopening bars and nightclubs will be “more complicated,” until then.

In addition, events like Vancouver Pride and the PNE won’t happen the same either, but they are looking at alternatives for how they launch this year.

As of now, people can gather in groups of up to six people. At least parks and beaches are reopening, so we can still enjoy the gorgeous weather to come.

