As essential workers continue putting themselves at risk, the government is giving them a raise.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement, Thursday, and are currently finalizing plans.

“If you are risking your health to keep this country moving and you’re making minimum wage, you deserve a raise,” said Trudeau.

The amount and who is eligible for the top-up will be up to each province and territory.

Trudeau said this is because each place has its own definition of what is considered an essential worker.

Together, the federal and provincial government are allocating $4 billion toward workers.

Those eligible for the benefit could include janitors, grocery store workers and those working in care homes, among many others.

The news comes after B.C.’s premier John Horgan announced the province will start easing quarantine restrictions.

That means many businesses, including retail and restaurants, will open again soon.

