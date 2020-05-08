Temperatures In Vancouver To Heat Up To 27 Degrees This Weekend

It may be time to pull out your summer wardrobe, as Vancouver can expect up to 27 degree temperatures this weekend.

Friday will start things off with pure sun and 22 degree weather. And according to Environment Canada, that will go up to 27 degrees inland.

By Saturday, we’ll see more sun with a high of 22 degrees and then 28 degrees inland.

And it just keeps getting warmer. By Sunday, you can expect 24 degrees throughout the day and up to 29 degrees inland.

The nice weather comes just in time for Mother’s Day, and there’s plenty to do, even with social distancing rules in place.

Businesses and parks will start to open soon, but remember to keep your distance from others.

