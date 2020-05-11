B.C. Smashed Temperature Records This Past Weekend

This past weekend was unusually hot for this time of year, as B.C. broke 17 temperature records.

Many of the new records set happened around Greater Victoria and other Vancouver Island communities.

But one of the temperature records broken was closer to home – in White Rock. The city hit 29.1 degrees, smashing the old record of 26.7 degrees from 79 years ago.

The Hope area also broke a record set last year of 30.2 degrees.

Vancouverites must have really felt it as well, as many were seen out at the beaches around the city.

Despite the incredible weather, the forecast calls for rainy days ahead.

