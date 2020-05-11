After A Gorgeous Weekend, The Vancouver Forecast Calls For Rainy Days Ahead

While Vancouver may be blessed with a warm Monday, the forecast calls for a return to rain this week.
Monday will be mainly cloudy, but with 25 degree temperatures to coincide with it.
By Tuesday, however, Environment Canada predicts there will be a chance of showers and even thunderstorms. Temperatures will sit at 18 degrees that day, while there will be about 10 mm of rain.
Wednesday will also see about five millimetres of rain with a high of 17 degrees.
Things will pick back up by Thursday, as the Vancouver forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with 18 degrees. That will continue on for Friday, which is also expected to hit 18 degrees – just in time for the long weekend.
Hopefully the cooler days to come will inspire people to continue social distancing.
