Here’s a List of Popular Local Parks You WON’T Be Able To Visit Just Yet

While B.C. is reopening many parks and businesses across the province, not every spot will be open to the public.

Last week, premier John Horgan announced plans to reopen many businesses across B.C., as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to fall.

“We are keeping these parks closed for now in order to keep staff, park operators, park visitors and the parks themselves safe,” B.C. Parks said.

On May 14th, many provincial parks will open up, but here are some that will still be out-of-bounds:

Mount Seymour

Cypress

Golden Ears

Garibaldi

Joffre Lakes

Chilliwack Lake

Porteau Cove

Brandywine Falls

Callahan Lake

Tantalus

Shannon Falls

Duffey Lake

Stawamus Chief

