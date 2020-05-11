Vancouver Reveals $85 Micro Rooftop Venue So You Can Say “I Do” Amid COVID-19

Although there are restrictions on large gatherings in place, Vancouver is offering a rooftop venue so you can still say “I do.”

The City of Vancouver has launched a “micro-wedding” pilot project, which allows for wedding ceremonies of up to 10 people.

“With an $85 fee and an online application, I think many couples will find that this is not only easy and accessible but affordable as well,” said Coun. Melissa De Genova to News 1130.

The rooftop venue opens up June 19th at the Helena Gutteridge Plaza outdoor venue, near city hall. There are eight half-hour time slots for each date and it costs just $85 to reserve.

This comes after the city has started to ease quarantine restrictions, but there is still a ban on events with more than 50 people.

So, just because COVID-19 is in the air, doesn’t mean love isn’t.

