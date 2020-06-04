Drive-Thru Food Truck Festivals Are Rolling Into Langley and Abbotsford

Langley and Abbotsford are going ahead with the food truck festival as planned, but this time it will happen as a drive-thru event.

The summer festival will feature around 10 vendors between the two sites, ranging from BBQ, mini doughnuts to mac and cheese.

There will be a main parking lot onsite, where people can then be directed to the food truck they want from there.

Then staff will deliver food to your car (wearing protective gear) and send you on your way. The event won’t have any onsite seating available, nor will tailgate parties be allowed.

The Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival is happening over three days from:

June 13th in Langley at Christian Life Assembly

June 14th and 28th in Abbotsford at Tradex

So, will you be attending this year’s festival?

