Vancouver Restaurants Have Been Open Two Weeks, But Most Remain Empty

Vancouver restaurants have had their doors open for the last two weeks, but many still remain empty.

B.C. eased its quarantine restrictions in May, but that meant restaurants still have to follow some guidelines, like keeping capacity at 50%. And while business was booming at first, it quickly died down.

RELATED: T&T Supermarket Will No Longer Check Temperatures Before You Go Shopping

“The message that comes every day is there’s still lots of work (to) do. When the message is lots of work to do, people are not coming out,” restaurant owner Emad Yacoub told CTV News.

Small Canadian businesses had previously said they were unable to pay their June rent, after two months of little-to-no businesses, states a report.

With doors now open, restaurants are trying to recoup their losses, while getting by on 50% capacity – if they can reach that.

The province is set to enter Phase 3 this month, which means reopening more businesses, such as hotels and select entertainment.

B.C. reported 22 new cases of COVID-19, Wednesday, as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry continues to tell people to be careful.

Groups of more than 50 people are not allowed and everyone must still wear masks and social distance – making the line between going out and staying safe a fine one.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.