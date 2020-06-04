T&T Supermarket Will No Longer Check Temperatures Before You Go Shopping

T&T Supermarket is ceasing its routine of checking temperatures before shoppers can enter the store.

They decided to suspend the routine starting Tuesday, June 9th, after finding the numbers were “inaccurately high.”

CEO of T&T Supermarket, Tina Lee, said the high numbers were a result of people lining up during a hot weekend in Toronto.

“We don’t want to be turning away customers that are registering a high temperature just because they have been standing outside in the heat, or just coming in after some outdoor activity,” said Lee in a statement.

The Chinese grocery store began the temperature checks in April to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Employees will still have to participate in temperature checks, while customers are asked to continue wearing masks before entering.

