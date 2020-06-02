Everyone Who Attended Anti-Racism Rally Asked To Monitor For COVID-19 Symptoms

After thousands gathered in Vancouver for protests over the weekend, health officials are asking those who attended to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The rule of allowing no more than 50 people together is still in place, as “large gatherings remain very high-risk,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, at a press conference.

“Those who were there (Sunday), you may have put yourself at risk and you may bring that back to your home. You need to monitor yourself carefully over the next coming days to two weeks,” said Dr. Henry.

She reminded the public that if you have any symptoms, stay home and self-isolate.

If anyone does attend a future protest, Dr. Henry urges people to wear masks and keep their distance from others.

During the rally on Sunday for racial justice, organizers handed out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.

