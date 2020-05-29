TransLink Is Adding Hand Sanitizer Dispensers at 7 SkyTrain Stations

As part of its plans to ensure safety for customers, TransLink is adding hand sanitizer dispensers at seven SkyTrain stations.

This is on top of the transit company’s new cleaning routine, which involves weekly sanitization and daily bus cleanings.

RELATED: You May Be Able To Travel Around B.C. This Summer, Says Health Official

TransLink is installing hand sanitizer dispensers at these SkyTrain stations:

Waterfront Station

Commercial-Broadway Station

Lougheed Town Centre Station

Coquitlam Central Station

Surrey Central Station

Marine Drive Station

Richmond-Brighouse Station

The company are currently looking at more locations across Vancouver.

TransLink is gradually returning to normal June 1st, with increased bus capacity and a return to transit fares.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.