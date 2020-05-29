TransLink Is Adding Hand Sanitizer Dispensers at 7 SkyTrain Stations

News
As part of its plans to ensure safety for customers, TransLink is adding hand sanitizer dispensers at seven SkyTrain stations.
This is on top of the transit company’s new cleaning routine, which involves weekly sanitization and daily bus cleanings.
TransLink is installing hand sanitizer dispensers at these SkyTrain stations:
- Waterfront Station
- Commercial-Broadway Station
- Lougheed Town Centre Station
- Coquitlam Central Station
- Surrey Central Station
- Marine Drive Station
- Richmond-Brighouse Station
The company are currently looking at more locations across Vancouver.
TransLink is gradually returning to normal June 1st, with increased bus capacity and a return to transit fares.
