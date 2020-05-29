You May Be Able To Travel Around B.C. This Summer, Says Health Official

It looks like travel may not be completely off the table this summer, as long as it’s within B.C., said health officials.

The province is heading into Phase 3 of the Restart Plan next month, which means hotels and other amenities can reopen.

Non-essential travel is still not allowed right now, but if cases continue to decrease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the government may consider allowing it.

“So we are watching very carefully now because as things are opening up, we may start to see cases increase,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

If travel can happen again, Dr. Henry said people must not travel in large groups and should still try to limit what they do.

This comes after camping reservation sites opened up, causing the website to crash with more than 50,000 visitors online at once.

Air Canada also said they would have flights again by June to international locations.

So, will you travel B.C. this summer, if allowed?

