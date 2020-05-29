Should Vancouver Use Social Distancing Circles At Parks & Beaches?

Several “social distancing circles” have been popping up across the globe—including in several U.S. cities to ensure proper safety precautions are being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Considering how people flock to the city’s beaches and parks the moment the sun reappears—Vancouver might just benefit from following in the footsteps of others.

Just like wearing face masks or signage promoting social distancing—these circles could act as another visual reminder at the spots in the city that see the most traffic during the warm summer months.

You Might Also Like:

While the city has already taken steps to promote social distancing by closing down a lane of traffic along Beach Avenue—it could be a good idea to take it another step further.

The circles ensure people stick to small groups and stay at least two metres away from others.

Grocery stores and retailers have added a variety of new safety measures, including directional arrows and stickers of where to stand.

It only makes sense to further instill these guidelines to help people practice social distancing in outdoor spaces.

Do you think adding these circles will help Vancouverites follow the advice given by local health officials and be a good way to promote social distancing throughout the summer?

Sound off in the comments below!