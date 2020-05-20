Health Officials Are Now Recommending Non-Medical Masks For Canadians

As B.C. starts to ease its quarantine restrictions, health officials are now recommending non-medical face masks for Canadians.

At first, health officials advised against wearing face masks if people didn’t have symptoms.

But with new evidence, they then said people could wear non-medical masks as an additional measure, while out in public places.

Some evidence had shown that a large number of people with COVID-19 show no symptoms at all.

Canada’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Theresa Tam, said updates on the use of masks will be added to the government website later on Wednesday.

While wearing the masks, people should continue to keep their distance from others as well as continually wash their hands.

