Donald Trump Suggests Canada-U.S. Border Could Reopen Earlier Than Planned

Although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an extension on the Canada-U.S. border closure, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested otherwise.

Trudeau said, Tuesday morning, the closure would see an extension until June 21st, after the deal was originally made back in March.

However Trump said, mere hours later, that opening up the borders before the deadline was a “possibility.”

“We speak to Canada all the time,” Trump said. “Obviously the relationship is very good with the prime minister and myself, and with the two countries. Canada is our neighbour.”

The two countries originally closed its borders to all non-essential travel, back in March.

Trudeau has not made any suggestion that the borders would open up sooner than the new deadline. But when asked about another extension, the prime minister said the situation is “changing rapidly.”

“Every step, we have to make the right decisions based on the circumstances,” he added.

Currently, the U.S. has more than 1.5 million cases of COVID-19, while Canada has nearly 80,000 cases.

