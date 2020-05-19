Canada-U.S. Border Closure Extended For Another Month

While the Canada-U.S. border closure was set to expire this week, prime minister Justin Trudeau announced an extension.

The two countries had originally reached an agreement to close the borders to all non-essential travel, back in March. The prime minister and president then agreed to extend the Canada-U.S. border closure to May 21st.

But during a press conference, Tuesday, Trudeau said that deal would extend once more until June 21st.

That means no one will be able to travel between countries, with the exception of commercial and essential workers.

As to when international travel will be allowed once more, Trudeau said the government is making decisions on a week by week basis.

“Every step, we have to make the right decisions based on the circumstances,” he said.

This comes as many provinces are easing quarantine restrictions. B.C. is entering phase two, as of Tuesday, which means many businesses and parks are opening to the public again.

