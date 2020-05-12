Nearly 1,900 Vancouverites Got Social Distancing Warnings Over The Weekend

After Vancouver’s warmest weekend of the year, park rangers issued nearly 1,900 warnings for not social distancing.

B.C. announced its plans to ease quarantine restrictions last week, which means groups of up to six can now gather.

But instead, park rangers saw groups of up to 20 people together at several Vancouver spots.

While the Vancouver Park Board had planned to reopen parking lots this week, they have decided not to, because of the public’s “decrease in public compliance” with social distancing.

“This weekend, our staff observed larger than normal groups of people at destination beaches, as well as a notable reduction in physical distancing,” Shauna Wilton, deputy general manager of the park board, said in a news release.

While it is important to get out and enjoy the good weather, stick to less popular areas. Many provincial parks are reopening, but there are several parks that will remain closed for the time being.

And when you do get out, remember social distancing is still key.

