International Cruise Ships May Return To Vancouver This Summer

Although the pandemic is still upon us, some cruise lines are looking at resuming operations this summer.

Companies Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line both aim to get back to work, despite COVID-19 outbreaks on many ships.

Cruise ships don’t yet have the go-ahead with these plans, however, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a no sail order in March. That is set to expire on July 24th, unless CDC decides to extend it.

But B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advised Canadians not to travel anytime soon. And most airlines don’t expect to pick back up again, until at least the winter.

Holland American Line and Princess Cruises cancelled all Alaskan cruises for the 2020 season, which runs from April to September. These ships usually stop in Vancouver or Victoria.

There were 288 sailings in Vancouver last year, with about one million passengers. Cruise ships had also contributed $840 million to Canada’s gross national product.

