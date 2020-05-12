Should The Canada-U.S. Border Closure Deal (Expiring This Month) Be Extended?

The Canada-U.S. border closure agreement is set to expire this month, but whether we extend it or not has yet to be said.

The Canadian and American government announced in March it would close the border between countries to all non-essential travel.

RELATED: Vancouver Won’t Reopen Beach Parking Lots Due To Lack Of Physical Distancing

The border closure agreement expires May 21st, but prime minister Justin Trudeau hasn’t made an update since April 17th.

“Conversations are constant and ongoing,” Trudeau had said. “As I’ve said, we do not feel that reopening the border any time soon is likely.”

More recently, B.C. health officials have said the border should remain closed, even as the economy opens back up.

“It would make no sense to have visitors travelling either from Canada to the United States and returning — or to have visitors, not essential traffic, but visitors — coming from the United States to Canada,” said B.C. health minister Adrian Dix.

While the number of Canadian cases is starting to slow, the U.S. has more than a million cases and 81,000 deaths. That’s compared to Canada’s nearly 70,000 cases and about 5,000 deaths.

Since March 22-May 3, border control has denied nearly 3,000 travellers trying to cross over. Of those visitors, nine out of 10 were U.S. citizens.

For more national stories, head to our News section.