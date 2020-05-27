Air Canada Is Resuming International Flights Out of YVR In June

Although the government is still advising against travel, you’ll soon be able to take a flight out of YVR Airport again.

Air Canada is resuming many of its international flights, heading to the U.S., the Caribbean, South America, Europe and the Pacific.

The airline will be offering flights to 97 destinations – down from its usual 220 spots. So, here’s where you can technically go off to this month, from YVR Airport:

London

Hong Kong

Tokyo

Seoul

Later on, you may be able to go from Vancouver to Shanghai (but this is subject to government approval).

Although flights have gone down significantly since the pandemic began, thousands of travellers have still been entering Canadian airports.

“The fact of the matter is this pandemic arrived everywhere in the world through travel,” said infection control epidemiologist, Colin Furness, to CBC News.

The government is still stressing the importance of staying home this summer. Meanwhile, the Canada-U.S. border remains closed until June 21st, with the possibility of another extension.

