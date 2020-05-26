Most Canadians Want the Canada-U.S. Border Closed Until The End of Summer

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still here, Canadians hope to keep the Canada-U.S. border closed until the end of summer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced the border will remain closed until at least June 21st. The closure was originally set in place in March.

And while President Donald Trump suggested the border could open up sooner, it turns out many Canadians hope it won’t.

A new study by the non-profit Angus Reid Institute found that 60% of Canadians would “definitely not” take even a day trip to the U.S. While 24% of Canadians said they would “probably not” take the trip.

The study shows that 42% of Canadians would rather see the Canada-U.S. border open up in September. While 26% prefer to wait until the end of 2020.

In B.C. 43% of residents say the border should stay closed until the end of the year.

