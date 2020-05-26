B.C. Is Flattening The Curve With Less Than 300 Active COVID-19 Cases

B.C. residents are successfully flattening the curve, as the province has just 267 active COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry held a press conference on Monday, announcing just 12 new cases over two days.

“We are moving forward,” Henry said. “Our success so far, and our ability to ease restrictions relies on our shared commitment and effort and we need that to continue.”

There have been 2,530 confirmed cases in B.C., while 2,102 of those have recovered. There are 37 patients in the hospital with COVID-19.

To compare numbers, Ontario announced 287 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, Monday. That’s the lowest number they’ve had since March.

B.C. began easing quarantine restrictions last week, which means many parks and businesses have reopened.

“We are monitoring the situation in B.C. and in other areas closely as we continue to chart our path forward. The key to our success in Phase 2 is all of us working together,” reads a statement.

