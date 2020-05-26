New Drive-In Restrictions Mean Events People Were Excited For May Not Happen

Alternative plans to bring events to B.C. with a drive-in likely won’t happen this year, as new restrictions have been put in place.

While health officials have said large events won’t happen this summer, many organizers believed they had found a loophole, by hosting drive-in concerts and other events.

But B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has added a limit for outdoor events to no more than 50 cars.

“We know that people don’t stay in their cars all the time when you’re at these events, and the more people we have the more chances we are that this virus can spread to a lot of other people. It also makes our job and finding people much more challenging,” she said.

Event organizer Promosa told CTV News that it would need at least 150 cars to make each event profitable.

“Our industry has been devastated,” said Scott Emslie, Promosa director of business development. “So many of our partners are trying to find a way to survive. We saw the drive-in as our lifeline.”

That new rule also applies to Aldergrove’s Twilight Drive-In Theatre, which accommodates up to 200 cars.

“This new restriction clearly has come up now in response to a number of people trying to capitalize off COVID-19 by proposing temporary pop-up parking lot drive-in and concert events. They would not have the same permanent infrastructure and facilities as us,’” reads a post from the company.

Twilight theatre has created a petition, with more than 3,000 signatures so far, to make an exception to the rule for drive-in movie theatres.

