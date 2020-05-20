Here’s What Drive-In Concerts in B.C. Could Look Like (PHOTOS)

It may be a bit of a blow that we can’t experience big events this summer, but drive-in concerts could be the next best thing.
With social distancing rules in place, the public can’t gather in groups larger than 50 people – which means putting off events like Vancouver Pride and the PNE for 2020.
And while holding virtual events is one option for working around the new rule, some organizers are turning to drive-in concerts.
Fort Langley is planning to turn its Summerset Music and Arts Festival into a drive-in event, by hosting a concert where people can stay in their cars to watch and listen.
That type of event has already happened in Denmark, with singer-songwriter Mads Langer. People tuned in to the designated FM radio channel and watched the show from afar.
Meanwhile, Germany hosted a drive-in rave last month, where there was a DJ. About 500 people came out in their cars and stayed in their cars.
Meanwhile, drive-in movies are making a popular return, with Hot Tub Cinema hosting events in July, as well as Twilight Drive-in Theatre.
