Langley’s Drive-In Theatre Is Back and It’s Social Distancing Friendly

While it won’t be possible to walk into a theatre anytime soon, you can still take in a movie at Langley’s popular Twilight Drive-In.

There are a number of changes to the annual event to adhere to social distancing rules amid COVID-19, including:

Limiting the number of cars per screening. Parking will be one vehicle per 20 foot stall (between the poles that normally hold two vehicles). Immediate families that are social distancing together but wish to bring two vehicles for better viewing may park as normal next to each other.

The main box office is accepting cash or Interac only. The pin pad is wiped down frequently through out the evening but customers are encouraged to use debit tap.

The concession will remain open. But visitors must decide what they want to order before heading to the concession, where there will be a limit of 15 people allowed inside at one time. There are marked areas on where to stand to promote physical distancing

Now Playing At Twilight Drive-In (every night until April 16)

Trolls World Tour: Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, and Ozzy Osbourne. It’s the first show of the night at 8 p.m.

Dolittle: Starring Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas. It’s the second show of the night at 9:55 p.m.

The Drive-In is open seven days a week. The box-office and concession stand opens at 6:30pm on Friday and Saturdays.

A new line-up of movies drops every Friday, with the following films on the list this year:

Birds Of Prey

Sonic The Hedgehog

Onward

A Quiet Place: Part II

Mulan

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

No Time To Die

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

F9

Top Gun: Maverick

Soul

Black Widow

Wonder Woman

Artemis Fowl

The Kings Man

Free Guy

Jungle Cruise

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

You can find Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre at 260th Street and Fraser Highway in Langley.