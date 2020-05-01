Check Out The Potential New Airplane Cabin Designs For When We Can Travel Again

With the spread of COVID-19, everything is up in the air. That includes the aviation industry. Aviointeriors has unveiled some potential new plane seating for when we can travel again, but would these designs really fly?

The airline cabin designers have been producing cabin interiors for more than 40 years and their newest designs are all about life amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The futuristic design aims to promote social distancing in the economy class by installing “shields” between each passenger.

The Italian company came up with the unique concept—which it calls the “Janus” seat (named after the two-faced Roman god).

Janus seat

“Janus is a two-faced seat, in fact this arrangement allows all three passengers to be separated with a shield made of transparent material that isolates them from each other, creating a protective barrier for everyone,” their website reads.

It would also provide a barrier between passengers and airline staff walking up and down the aisle. Aviointeriors said another benefit is that it’s easy to clean and sanitize.

The company has also created a second design, called “Glassafe” which is a more basic approach of installing a bubble barrier on existing seats.

Glassafe seat

According to their website: “Glassafe is made of transparent material to make the entire cabin harmonious and aesthetically light, but perfectly fulfilling the objective of creating an isolated volume around the passenger.”

While both designs have received patents and are ready for production—it could take awhile for either of them (if ever) to come to fruition. Especially because while they seem like they’d offer a lot more safety and provide distance from others—there are some concerns.

For example, in an emergency scenario—the shields could cause issues with evacuation procedures and limit a passenger’s mobility.

Regardless, one thing is for sure—the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-lasting effect on the aviation industry and will change the way we travel for months to come.

