50,000+ British Columbians Crashed The Camping Reservations Website This Morning

When B.C. reopened camping reservations Monday morning, British Columbians jumped on the chance to book a spot for this summer.

In fact, more than 50,000 British Columbians tried to log on, causing the website to crash.

The website Discover Camping opened at 7 am and by 11 am, more than 27,500 camping reservations were made.

“We are working hard to ensure B.C. residents can book as quickly as possible,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change George Heyman in a tweet. “I appreciate people’s patience, and am glad to see so many people excited to enjoy BC Parks this summer.”

People can start camping June 1st, but spots are only open to residents of B.C.

To ensure people follow social distancing, the province is reducing capacity at some sites, while keeping others closed altogether.

