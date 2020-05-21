You Can Go Camping Next Month As B.C. Confirms Reopening

As parks across B.C. begin to reopen, you’ll soon be able to pitch a tent and go camping too.

BC Parks is opening up campgrounds June 1st, but there will still be measures to ensure social distancing rules are in place.

There will be more space between campsites and a limit to the number of people at each campground.

“We will get through this together but we have to get through this together by respecting each other, by respecting small communities and not overwhelming them,” said environment minister George Heyman to CBC.

Communal facilities like shower buildings will reopen, with enhanced cleaning measures. But areas that require campers to share cooking facilities and backcountry cabins will not open.

And while many provincial parks are reopening, same popular spots like Joffre Lakes will remain closed for the time being.

