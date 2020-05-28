TransLink Is Lifting Seating Capacity Restrictions on Buses

As restrictions begin to ease in B.C., you may notice TransLink buses are more full than they have been over the last couple months.

TransLink is opening up more seating on its buses next week – going from 50% of its usual capacity to 75%.

“The increase in passenger capacity on buses will allow [Coast Mountain Bus Company] CMBC to accommodate the growing number of customers who are returning to the transit system, in alignment with British Columbia’s Restart Plan,” said TransLink in a news release.

The transit company had begun limiting its seating capacity in March to encourage social distancing. It had also begun loading from the back door and had temporarily let riders on for free.

But now, fares will be reinstated, along with a higher capacity, June 1st.

Bus ridership has increased by 30% over the last month, while SkyTrains are nearly back to 100% of its normal capacity.

TransLink said social distancing won’t always be possible on transit and is encouraging people to travel at off-peak times, while also wearing a non-medical mask, when possible.

The company is keeping up with its sanitation efforts. That means staff will clean buses daily and spray them twice a week with disinfectant.

TransLink has also installed two-metre spaced signs at some stops and stations to help ensure social distancing.

