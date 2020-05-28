COVID-19 Cases Are Down By Nearly 40% In The Last Two Weeks

B.C. seems to be doing well in slowing down active COVID-19 cases, as the numbers have been cut by nearly half in the last two weeks.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix said, Wednesday, there are 244 active COVID-19 cases.

“We are moving forward carefully into Phase 2, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far,” said Henry and Dix in a release.

Two weeks ago, the province had 397 cases, which means there has been a drop in cases by 38.5%. Of the current numbers, 37 people are in the hospital, with seven of those in intensive care.

B.C. has had a total of 2,550 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of that number, 2,144 have recovered and 162 people have died.

The province started to ease quarantine restrictions last week, which means restaurants, businesses and parks have started to reopen.

However, health officials maintain that British Columbians are not out of the woods yet.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week,” said Henry and Dix.

So, while resents can head outside again, it’s important to maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently and to wear masks when possible.

